NNPC committed to FG’s 2060 net zero plans, Kyari tells US

By Obas Esiedesa

The Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Limited, Mr. Mele Kyari, has pledged the commitment of the company to the federal government’s plan for net zero carbon emission in the country by year 2060.

Kyari, who stated this when the US Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Energy Resources, Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, visited the company in Abuja yesterday, said Nigeria was shifting a lot of attention towards gas development and production as it was cleaner fuel than oil.

While commending the US government for supporting the country in the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, he said the support had pushed the country towards enhancing gas development and penetration in the country.

“We are a very populous country and 70 per cent of our population is below 30, and with the enormous under-supply of energy, this is the perfect time for the United States to support us through technology deployment and finance, as we make effort towards the decarbonisation of our operations.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, described the US as a strong partner of Nigeria in its quest to move towards a greener energy with its energy transition agenda.

He said Nigeria was ready to collaborate with the international community to ensure a safer world and cleaner energy for the globe.

On his part, Ambassador Pyatt expressed the commitment of the US President, Joe Biden, to partner with African countries and companies to foster safer and cleaner energy for the world.

He pointed out that the world was facing two active disruptions in transformation of energy systems, including the transition itself.

”The rapid shift towards sustainable sources of power, and the emergence of technologies that allow us to reduce the carbon intensity of the energy sources.

”The other factor is Russia which has had a huge impact in the global energy market, having marginalized itself through its actions in Ukraine and the sanctions that followed,” Pratt said.

He said President Bola Tinubu had made a very strong start in reforming the country, pledging to help in the creation of the US-Nigeria Strategic Energy Dialogue, to bring together officials of the governments of both countries on refining the energy pathway.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, the Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Engr. Farouk Ahmed, and other top management staff of NNPC Limited.