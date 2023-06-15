NIWA commiserates with Kwara govt over death of boat passengers

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Management of the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA has commiserated with the government and people of Kwara State, over the death of 103 passengers in a boat mishap that occurred on 12th June 2023, along the Jebba Lake channel in the Lafiagi-Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

NIWA in a statement made available to Vanguard noted that the preliminary investigations through its Area Manager in Minna/Kwara Area Office revealed that the boat driver and wedding guests were on the ill-fated voyage at about 2:30 am, which speaks volumes about the disregard for the laws regulating Inland Waterways navigation.

The statement signed by General Manager in charge of Corporate Affairs, Jibril Darda’u, noted that for a wooden boat to have allegedly been carrying more than 200 passengers at once without using life jackets and sailing in the night was certainly gross overloading and misconduct.

The statement noted in part, “NIWA noted that we will in line with extant laws and regulations, investigate this callous incident and prosecute those found culpable.

“NIWA as an Authority will not fold its arms and allow reckless boat operators flaunting our safety guidelines and killing innocent commuters.”