NIS hands over 3 Libya-bound victims of trafficking to NAPTIP in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu

Birnin Kebbi —Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has handed over to National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, three victims from Delta and Benue states were arrested in Kebbi State, while allegedly on their way to Libya.

The two victims, ages 19 and 24, are females from Delta State and a male from Benue State, were travelling to Sokoto, when they were arrested by Immigration border personnel in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Comptroller of the NIS in the state, Mrs. Rabi Nuhu, made this known while addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

She said: “As you know, we have been fighting human trafficking problem and despite our efforts, it seems it has not stopped. Even last two weeks, we made similar arrest. The victims were arrested while on transit to Libya en-route Yauri to Sokoto.

“The two female victims named Rosebeth Ud, 24, and Benita Audaje,19, were promised domestic jobs in Libya with monthly salary of N130,000.

“Benita has an aunty living in Libya called Sandra, who will facilitate her stay there. Resebeth has finish writing her National Diploma, ND, examination while Benita has SSSC, all are waiting for their results.

“On the other hand, the male victim, Yoko Jiji by name, was recruited by one Uncle Owudi living in Libya, who promised him job not specified, with monthly pay of N100,000, and he is SS 3 drop-out.

“They had been asked to conduct HIV/AIDS and hepatitis tests and they said it was their sisters, who insisted that they most conduct the tests before their coming to Libya.”

Nuhu wondered why Nigerians youths would go to Libya for work despite the security challenges therein.

“We have to apply Pact 10 and 11 of Immigration Act 2015, receive them and hand them over to NAPTIP,” she said.

In their response, the female victims, confirmed that they were going to Libya upon their sisters’ invitation, who would secure a house help and saloon work for them.

“My uncle, who is living in Libya said I should come and join him so that he would secure for me a job there,“ the male victim confirmed.

Receiving the victims, Head of Operations of NAPTIP in the state, Sadiq Atiku, said the agency would undertake thorough investigation of the matter.