NIREC denounces hate speech, religious weaponization in Nigeria’s politics

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has expressed concern over the rise in hate speech and weaponization of religion for political gains in the wake of the 2023 elections.

NIREC, led by Co-Chairmen Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), condemned recent statements that imply religious superiority and called for an end to any attempt to incite religious conflict in the country.

In a joint press statement released on Friday, NIREC urged political leaders to use their platforms to promote peace, unity, and harmony, while refraining from making divisive statements.

The council also called on religious leaders to resist political manipulation of religion that could lead to anarchy and urged politicians to play politics with the fear of God, dignity, honor, and decorum by eschewing the politics of division and sectionalism.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) is disturbed by the ugly trend occasioned by the hate speeches before and after the 2023 elections. Weaponizing religion for selfish. political gains is capable of causing religious conflict in Nigeria. NIREC therefore condemns in strongest terms the statements that give the impression that one religion is superior to the other. NIREC affirms that Nigeria is a multi-religious state under God.

“NIREC condemns statements that give the impression of religious dominance and superiority in the country. We wish however that every Nigerian could be a true Christian or a true Muslim as that would promote the religious values that could transform the nation. Given that most politicians in Nigeria practice one religion or the other, the Christian and Muslim politicians should proclaim the fear and love of God by caring for the common good and welfare of the citizens.

“NIREC calls on religious leaders to resist political manipulation of religion that could lead to anarchy. We condemn the antics of politicians whose main goal is to achieve their political interest by whatever means possible including using religion as a cover. NIREC calls on our political leaders to use their platforms to sue for peace, unity and harmony while also refraining from making statements or comments that are capable of aggravating the already heated polity in the nation. NIREC calls upon all Politicians to play politics with the fear of God, dignity, honour and decorum by eschewing the politics of division and sectionalism.

“NIREC appeals to the general public to note that the elections are over and various cases are in court challenging the outcome and must therefore give the judiciary the opportunity to do its work. Nigerians must continue to be patriotic, law- abiding and peace-loving and must oppose all acts of machinations and manipulations by leaders who are using religion to tear the nation apart. Let us pray for a nation that will continue to promote justice and peaceful co-existence. The task of building a prosperous Nigeria is the task of every citizen.”