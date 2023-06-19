Nine suspected Egyptian smugglers to appear in court over Greek boat mishap 

Nine Egyptians suspected to be human traffickers are billed to appear before a Greek court for their involvement in piloting the fishing trawler that sank off the coast of Greece last week.

The shipwreck resulted in leaving hundreds missing and presumed dead in one of the reported Mediterranean’s worst boat disasters, according to Guardian UK.

Greek authorities have said 78 dead and 104 survivors – mostly from Syria, Afghanistan, Egypt and Pakistan – were brought ashore after the overcrowded boat sank about 50 miles (80km) off the southern Greek town of Pylos early on Wednesday.

The boat mishap occurred days after it sailed off from Tobruk in Libya heading towards Italy with more than 500 people aboard.

After it emerged that dozens of Pakistanis were among those onboard the trawler, Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, ordered an immediate crackdown on agents engaged in people smuggling, saying they would be severely punished.

Sharif said Monday would be a day of mourning in Pakistan, with the national flag flying at half-staff. He previously said Pakistan’s embassy in Athens had identified 12 nationals who were rescued by the coastguard.

There was no official information on exactly how many Pakistanis were onboard the vessel, how many survived and how many died. It is believed the total could be more than 200.

Meanwhile, police in Pakistan-administered Kashmir said on Sunday they had arrested 10 people allegedly involved in sending local youths to Libya for the onward journey to Europe.

Officials said nine people had been detained in Kashmir and one in Gujrat, a city that has long served as a springboard for migrants.

“They are presently under investigation for their involvement in facilitating the entire process,” Chaudhary Shaukat, a local official said.

In a joint statement, the International Organization for Migration and the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, said between 400 and 750 people were believed to have been onboard the vessel.

The UN agency said it could be the second deadliest refugee and migrant shipwreck recorded, after the April 2015 capsizing of another vessel on the Libya-Italy route that killed an estimated 1,100 people.

Ministers from France and Germany travelled to Tunisia on Sunday evening for talks on regulating migration and measures to try to prevent deaths on dangerous routes across the Mediterranean.

Tunisia, which is neighbour to Libya, from where the sunken trawler set sail, is a major North African stepping stone for people trying to reach Europe.