Nine in police net over attempted murder in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Edo State Police Command has confirmed that its operatives have arrested nine persons over the alleged attempted murder of two persons in the State.

The incident reportedly happened in Ologbo Ikpoba Okha local government of Edo on June 15.

It was gathered that the suspects, alleged to be cultists attacked one Oluwa Esimaje 39 and Osagie Festus 40 in the Ologbo area of Benin and opened fire on them, injuring them in the process.

The Edo State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

He said Esimaje and Festus reported at the Ologbo police division that hoodlums suspected to be cultists opened fire on them at Ogunbaye quarters in the Ologbo area of Edo state and in the process sustained injuries on their heads and legs respectively.

He said the police mobilized to the scene and arrested one Osahon Omofuma 38 and eight others at the scene

Nwabuzor said the Injured victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, adding that Investigation has commenced on the matter.