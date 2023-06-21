Nigeria’s zero wild polio status excites FG, world bodies

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Federal Government of Nigeria, the World Health Organization, WHO, and the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, have expressed excitement over the country’s zero wild polio status since 2016 and promised to sustain it.

At the 2023 review meeting of the South East Traditional Rulers’ Committee on Primary Health Care delivery held in Awka yesterday, the speakers commended the royal fathers from the five South East states for their important roles that ensured that all communities in the geopolitical zone identified with the battle against polio.

A representative of WHO, Dr. Chimuanya Igboekwu observed that enormous work had gone into containing variant strains of the polio virus, resulting in 90% reduction in variant polio viruses as at last week compared to the same period in 2022.

Igboekwu said: “It is the pleasure of WHO to join you, the traditional rulers, in this maiden meeting of your committee that plays important roles in the transformative work that we support in communities across Nigeria. As custodians of society, it is essential that you lead the planning and execution of health services in your domains.

“The government of Nigeria, in its agenda for health, has recognized you as key stakeholders in strengthening community participation for health. With community engagement at the heart of Universal Health Coverage, we commend the Government of Nigeria for this initiative, which is a practice that can be exported to other countries in Africa.

“Through this strong community engagement, the Government of Nigeria and its partners, like WHO have been sustaining the zero wild polio status since 2016 in Nigeria. This reduction is an indication of improving immunity among the population residing in your various domains.

“It is imperative that as of today, there is no type of polio virus detected in the South-East. We want to sustain this status in the zone and the entirety of Nigeria and in Africa as a continent.”

He, however said that notwithstanding the success, data from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency indicate that despite the improvement in immunization coverage, children who miss vaccinations and have never received doses of routine immunization.

“Zero dose children still exist across the length and breadth of the country.

This is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other barriers to child vaccination. There is therefore an urgency for these zero dose children to catch up on routine vaccination within the broader Primary Health Care service delivery”, Igboekwu said.

According to him, the immunization partners and stakeholders around the world have declared 2023 as the year for the big catch up campaign, adding that through the campaign, “we want to support countries to increase the uptake of routine antigens for the children, reach children who missed vaccination, restore immunization coverage and strengthen immunization systems, within Primary Health Care”.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuab said the meeting was a testament to the unwavering commitment of the traditional rulers to strengthen primary healthcare and improve health outcomes in the South East region.

Shuab, who spoke through the director of disease control and immunization, Dr. Bassey Okposen said: “As custodians of our rich cultural heritage and esteemed rulers, your role in shaping the health landscape is invaluable. Your support in promoting primary healthcare is crucial.

“As traditional rulers, you possess the power to mobilize and unite communities. Your voices carry weight. Your endorsement of primary healthcare initiatives can significantly impact public perception and behavior.

“Through your esteemed platforms, I encourage you to raise awareness about the importance of preventive care, early detection, and regular health check-ups. Emphasize the benefits of timely intervention and the potential life-saving impact of primary healthcare services such as immunization. By instilling this knowledge, we can empower our people to take charge of their health and well-being.

“Your role as advocates for the health sector is paramount. I implore you to engage with policymakers, government officials, and relevant stakeholders to advocate for increased investment in primary healthcare. By lending your voice to this cause, we can ensure that healthcare resources are allocated appropriately, leading to increase human resources for health, expanded access to quality healthcare services, improved infrastructure and equipping of our Primary healthcare centres.”