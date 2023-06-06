Nigeria’s trade balance records slight decline to N927bn

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Against the backdrop of a relative stability in the first quarter 2023, Nigeria has recorded a slight decline in trade balance at N927.16 billion, about 6.98 percent against N996.8 billion in the preceding quarter, Q4’22.

The trade balance had returned positive in the fourth quarter of 2022, Q4’22, after a decline in third quarter into a negative of –N409.4 billion. The 2022 quarterly performance has been in flip-flop with major decline in Q1’22 followed by a significant increase in Q2’22 and another decline in Q3’22.

The Q1’23 is the first two-quarter consecutive increases in the past two years.

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, in its Foreign Trade Statistics report for Q1’23 stated: “Nigeria’s total merchandise trade stood at N12,046.92 billion in Q1’23, indicating an increase of 2.77 percent over the value recorded in Q4’22 but it declined by 17.5 percent when compared to the value recorded in Q1’22.

“The disaggregation of total trade into exports and imports shows that total exports stood at N6,487.04 billion, showing an increase of two percent over the value recorded in the preceding quarter and decreased by 8.7 percent over the corresponding period in the preceding year.

“In addition, the data reveals that the share of exports in total trade stood at 53.8 percent in Q1’23.

“Exports trade in the first quarter of 2023 was dominated by crude oil exports valued at ¦ 5.15 trillion which accounted for 79.4 percent of total exports while non-crude oil exports value stood at ¦ 1.34 trillion or 20.63 percent of total exports of which non-oil products contributed ¦ 652.29 billion, representing 10.06 percent of total exports.

“On the other hand, total imports were valued at ¦ 5.6 trillion in Q1’23, indicating an increase of 3.7 percent over the value recorded in the preceding quarter, whhile the value fell by 25.8 percent over what was recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.

“Imports share of total trade in the first quarter of 2022 accounted for 46.15 percent of total trade, bringing the trade balance to ¦ 927.16 billion in the period under review.”