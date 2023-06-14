Nigeria’s supply chain financing market set to hit N12trn

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A technology-leveraged supply chain financing platform, Fiducia has been introduced as a solution primed towards catalysing the growth of Nigeria’s supply chain financing market to N12 trillion.

Chief Executive Officer of the fintech company, Imohimi Aig-Imoukhuede, said that the International Finance Corporation, IFC, currently estimates the value of Nigeria’s existing supply chain financing sector at around N3 trillion.

“In Nigeria, as we enter what we hope is a new era of growth, we have no choice but to ensure that we foster the development and creation of equitable wealth. In this ever-changing environment, companies must adapt and embrace innovation to remain competitive and relevant.

“If Nigeria’s currently excluded SME supply chains could be brought into play, an additional N9 trillion could be unlocked for the economy.

“Supply Chain Finance, SCF is emerging as an effective instrument to reduce financing gaps in developing markets. The current SCF supply meets only about 24 per cent of the potential market. MSMEs are estimated to generate more than half of the SCF opportunity according to the IFC,” Aig-Imoukhuede stated.

He added that Fiducia is founded with the express purpose of levelling the playing field for business owners in Africa by unlocking the value of their supply chains.

“Today, Fiducia is successfully driving inclusive Gross Domestic Product, GDP growth by broadening financial inclusion as a wider pool of small and mid-sized businesses enter Africa’s financial markets on the same terms and rates previously available to only large corporate organisations.

“Fiducia’s financial services and funding partner ecosystem includes many of Africa’s top developmental finance institutions, equally committed to solving Africa’s supply chain finance challenges.”

For him, Fiducia is now the game-changer for smaller businesses and mid-sized corporations, who historically wasted resources on complex, time-consuming funding application processes that seldom delivered the desired results.

He assured partners and stakeholders of strictest adherence to both Nigerian and global best practices including data privacy and security supported by an effective legal framework in demonstration of commitment to trust as reflected in the company’s name.