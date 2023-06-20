Nigeria’s current struggles result from leadership deficit, says Okorie

Nigerian Flag

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Linus Okorie, Founder of GOTNI Leadership Centre, stated that Nigeria’s history has been plagued by a deficit of leadership capital, leading to the country’s current struggles.

According to him, many leaders in the nation lack the necessary training to effectively carry out their responsibilities.

Okorie addressed journalists ahead of the National Leadership Conference organized by GOTNI Leadership Centre, which is set to take place in Abuja later this month.

He explained that organizations and businesses often fail due to this leadership capital deficit.

“No organization has made progress unless there is sustainable leadership capital. Many people who are promoted into leadership positions do not have the prerequisite leadership training that is necessary to be able to make those roles work for them effectively,” Okorie said.

The GOTNI Leadership Centre has been consistently organizing leadership conferences, emerging leaders conferences, and various programs to enlighten Nigerians about the importance of leadership development.

The upcoming National Leadership Conference, scheduled for June 23rd and 24th, 2023 at the Transcorp Hilton, aims to address critical leadership issues and provide valuable leadership lessons.

Faith Aziegbemi, Head of Training at GOTNI Leadership Centre, emphasized that the conference, themed ‘Leadership For Sustainability,’ will equip organizations with the leadership competencies needed to create and rally around a compelling vision.

“Leaders seek to have teams who can rally around their visions, teams that can help them maximize their bottom line results, and this is the reason why the GOTNI Leadership Centre has put together the National Leadership Conference,” Aziegbemi noted.

The conference will feature speakers from various sectors, providing transformative keynote presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities for attendees.