Nigeria’s Adejola elected ILO’s Governing Board Chairman

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Geneva: Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland, Mr. Abiodun Richards Adejola, was Weekend elected Chairman of the International Labour Organisation, ILO, Governing Body, GB.



On behalf of Nigeria, Ambassador Adejola will Chair the global body’s GB for 2023/2024.



He was elected at the GB meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, after the International Labour Conference, ILC, attended by representatives of Government, employers, Labour leaders, and civil society organisations, across the world including Nigeria.



Essentially, Adejola is to preside over the affairs of the decision-making and agenda-setting body of the ILO for the next year.

In his acceptance speech, Ambassador Adejola, expressed his delight and honour “ to assume the leadership on behalf of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the next Chairperson of the ILO Governing Body for the 2023-2024 session.

“We appreciate the thoughtfulness in nominating and confirming Nigeria to preside over the affairs of this decision-making and agenda-setting body of our century-old organization at time. We thank members of the Government Group deeming for the thoughtfulness of sharing the mandate to provide leadership at such a time when the world of work is facing one of its most challenging moments with Nigeria.

“As Nigeria accepts the responsibility of continuing from where Chile handed the baton, we are confident that our two vice chairs will extend their warm cooperation and support to us to sustain the accelerated progress of our predecessor.

“We will count on the goodwill and support of all government members of the Governing Body to move the stake of our organization higher. As we are no doubt aware, the demand for greater supervision, provision of technical assistance and sharing of quality research findings from the ILO as the leading authority in the world of work is greater now than ever.



“The soaring level of unemployment, the disruptive impact of technology, the devastating effect of climate change and regional demographics are the stark realities staring us in the face. “Our agenda in future meetings should take on board these challenges, to confront and shape global discourse as a matter of urgency. Our policy outcomes and decisions should inspire hope for a better quality of life and new opportunities.



“We are ready to deliver on the mandate entrusted to us, prepared to serve, listen, and align with our common goal of leaving no one behind. Together, we will harness our potential and draw strength from our unique tripartite governance structure to consolidate our post-centenary and pandemic gains.

“Our mutual and healthy respect, tolerance, and maturity for contrary opinions will be helpful. Our diversity in economic development and vast tapestry of perspectives should enrich and balance our conclusions.



“Distinguished delegates and esteemed members of the Governing Body, I will commence rounds of meetings and consultations to familiarize myself with our key officers after a well-deserved break from this conference.



“I will be coming to knock on your doors, to learn from you, and share in your wealth of experience. Our objective should be anchored on reaching decisions by consensus and we must be willing to demonstrate considerable flexibility in this regard. We are ready to work with the Secretariat and Regional Coordinators to continue in the preparation of the work of the forthcoming GB meetings.”



Among others, he congratulated the outgoing Chairperson, Ambassador Claudia Julia of Chile, and paid a glowing tribute for her excellent and enduring leadership of the GB from June 2022 to date.



According to him “Amb. Julia brought to bear in the last three Governing Body meetings, her vast experience and rare skill set, when our collective quest for consensus was challenged. While members were more than eager to reconnect and resume from virtual meetings to in-person interface after the global COVID-19 circumstances, the damage to the global economy brought about by the pandemic, needed honest and constructive dialogue for quick recovery.



“You and your co-vice Chairs were not only well equipped but were equally united and determined to endure long hours of courageous discussions, candid consultations, and sincere negotiations, even if some of the decisions did not enjoy the time-honored consensus rule.



“To our two untiring vice-chairs of the employers and workers, we thank you for staying through and sticking to the tenets of negotiation in good faith. You demonstrated full confidence in tripartism and social dialogue as legitimate tools for global peace, justice, and fairness. You brought in the essential ingredients that fertilized and blossomed our deliberations into fruitful conclusions.”