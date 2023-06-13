Nigerians want us to lift their economic burden, Tinubu tells Akpabio, Abbas

—Tells NASS to work with him to deliver dividends of democracy

—Says it’s time to get on with governance

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, told the new leadership of the 10th National Assembly under Godswill Akpabio as the President of the Senate and Tajudeen Abbas as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, that Nigerians want them to lift their economic burden.

President Tinubu, who told the National Assembly to work with him so as to deliver the dividends of democracy, also said that now that elections were over, it was time to get on with the business of governance to justify the mandate given to them.

Tinubu in a statement he personally signed, congratulated the new leadership of the national assembly and also reminded them that in the course of work together, disagreements may occur and that any disagreement will not be out of malice, ill-will and quest to diminish the institution of National Assembly or any individual member.

The statement read: “The election of Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON and Rt. Honourable Tajudeen Abbas as the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly is a good development.

“I heartily congratulate them and also rejoice with the new Deputy Senate President Jibril Barau and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu for their well-deserved victories.

“Being elected by their peers as presiding officers and assuming the leadership of the National Assembly is a great honour that comes with huge responsibility. I trust that you will justify the confidence reposed in you by your members and many Nigerians.

“I wish Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Honourable member Idris Wase and Honourable Aminu Jaji who enriched the process with their participation in the leadership election the best and a successful tenure in the 10th National Assembly.

“I urge them to sustain the same level of enthusiasm they brought to the leadership contest in the discharge of their duties to their constituents and Nigeria.

“My congratulations to all members of the National Assembly, across party lines, who, today, enlisted into the service of the blessed people of our great country.”

He further said, “We have all been called upon and accepted the responsibility to diligently and faithfully serve our fatherland with the oath we took. It is time to get on and move swiftly with the business of governance in the service of Nigeria.

“As your President, I am prepared to transparently work with the National Assembly. Nigerians expect distinguished Senators and Honourable members to make laws and carry out oversight duties that will enhance the performance of government to achieve successful outcomes including improving their quality of life.

“In the course of our work together, disagreements may occur. When we disagree it will not be out of malice, ill-will and quest to diminish the institution of National Assembly or any individual member.

“Our people across the length and breadth of our country expect so much from us. They want us to lift their economic burden. They want us eliminate insecurity so our farmers in rural communities can go to their farms and produce the food we eat.

“Our people look up to us to change the fortune of our country for good and remove all barriers that impede progress. All of these we can make happen with dedication and commitment. “

“We can only achieve all the good things we promised during our campaigns when we work together in harmony but with respect for our respective prerogatives and in the best interest of our country.

“We cannot afford to waste this opportunity because Nigerians want us to make every day of the next four years count. Justifiably, our people want more from their government. They truly deserve progressive good governance that will improve their standards of living. We must give them our best.

“I will remain a partner in progress for peace, stability and prosperity of Nigeria. I count on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and all members to work and walk with me on this governmental journey.”