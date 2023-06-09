Nigerians urged to participate more in governance

By Yinka Kolawole

NIGERIANS have been urged to get more involved in governance towards ensuring better dividends of democracy for the people.

Co-Founder of Lagos Island Connect, LIC, Ms. Yemisi Ransome-Kuti, alongside other stakeholders, made the call at an online conference, organised by the International Centre for Tax Research and Development, with the theme: ‘Promoting Citizenship as a Political Ideology’.

According to her, the citizens hold the key to unlocking the opportunities that can be delivered by the government in any country, saying “For citizens to operate effectively in the political space, trust must be engendered between the state and the citizen, and between the citizenry.

“I suggest that this can be achieved by establishing a Legal framework for Stakeholders/ Citizens Engagement in every Ward and Local Government, compelling citizens and government officials to dialogue, input into and agree on policies, strategies, budget, implementation & monitoring mechanism processes.

“Lagos State has a model in the CDA structure, where all those interested in political citizenship engage.”

She noted, for instance, that LIC has a program, ‘Promoting the 2km rule’, that strives to promote citizen engagement.