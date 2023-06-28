Nigerians suffered more under your subsidy regime, Anambra residents reply Buhari

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

Some stakeholders in the Nigerian project yesterday lashed out at former President Mohammadu Buhari, over what they described as his interest in his party and their candidates winning the election than what benefits Nigerians.

Reacting to the ex-President’s claim that he did not remove the fuel subsidy because he wanted his party and Tinubu to win the 2023 polls, the stakeholders described his action as unpatriotic, saying that he and his party has never and will never work for the interest of Nigerians but their selfish interests.

President of Osakwe Industrial Cluster Onitsha Chief Johnson Okolo while reacting in his office on Onitsha said that patriotic leaders think of the interest of the masses than their selfish interests, adding that whether Buhari removed subsidies or not, Nigerians do not like All Progressives Congress, APC as a party and their presidential candidate.

According to Chief Okolo, “If APC had allowed free and fail election they would have not won most of the seat they are occupying in the country, adding that if a President can’t win his state of origin, and the Federal Capital Territory what how could he have won other States of the Federation.”

Nigerians have been suffering more hardship under Buhari and his APC led Federal government, subsidy removal cannot be quantified as suffering considering what Nigerians suffered under former President Buhari’s APC administration and they are not expecting any change from the incumbent APC administration because APC a party has never worked for the interest of Nigerians.

Subsidy removal is a small matter of what Nigerians have suffered under Buhari and APC, Benue people would have preferred subsidy removal under Buhari’s administration than the kind of killings they witnessed under his administration. Enugu people would have also preferred subsidy removal than the killings and destruction of property they witnessed in their communities.

“APC government have never and cannot work for the betterment of Nigerians, they have not been doing things to benefit the people, they have always done thing to suit their personal interest and they will not change and the current APC government will not be different and Nigerians are not expecting any change.

Also reacting to the ex-Presidents comment an Onitsha-based businessman Chief Leo Ogu, queried, even without Buhari’s removal of fuel subsidy, did APC win. Did APC win the Presidential election? I leave Nigerians to answer that question.

The Imo state-born Chief Ogu regretted such a comment of not removing something that will benefit the country because of selfish political interest. Is unfortunate that such is the kind of people that come out as Nigerian leaders.