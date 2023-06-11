Nigerians ‘ll get over pains of petrol subsidy removal – A’Ibom Cleric

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

A prominent religious leader in Akwa Ibom State, Apostle John Okoriko has expressed the confidence that Nigerians will soon get over the pains they are currently experiencing as a result of the removal of petrol subsidy by President Ahmed Tinubu.

Okoriko who made assertion while fielding questions from newsmen weekend in Uyo, urged Nigerians to be hopeful that the subsidy removal would impact positively on the economy.

He stressed that the consumers of Kerosene and cooking gas are already used to the prices of the products after subsidy was removed on them few years ago.

He however, decried expressed concern about the issue of crude oil theft even as he accused top government officials to be behind the act.

His words: “Since they removed subsidy on Kerosene and Diesel the country did not go crashing down, it is still existing. The people are surviving.

“So I am confident that also Nigerians will soon get over the pains they are passing through now because of removal of fuel subsidy. Very soon they will be buying the product without complaining”

.

“Why it appears that there is too much noise about the fuel subsidy removal is because of the big time oil thieves who can only be found in government. And oil theft is an act of economic sabotage which should we all should be worried about”

Asked if he believes that the removal of fuel subsidy would improve Nigeria’s economy the man of God simply responded: “For now nobody knows and can say how soon but we should be hopeful”