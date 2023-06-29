Nigerians in UK excited over Akpabio, Abbas NASS leadership

By Harris Emanuel

A group, the Association of Nigerian Professionals in the United Kingdom, has expressed confidence that the Senator Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abass- led 10th national assembly will change the narratives in parliamentary activities, urging Nigerians to give them the needed support to succeed.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Coordinator of the group, Engineer Innocent Udoidiong and Secretary, Mr. Kingsley Omolu, made available to newsmen after a monthly general meeting of the group convened to consider issues affecting the welfare of Nigerians based in the UK, among others.

The meeting which was held at Chelmsford, Essex, United Kingdom also had in attendance other executive members of the group including, Dr. Christopher Udushirinwa, Dr Obafemi Oyewole, Mr. John Eze, Mr. Clement Bamgbose, Mr. Anthony Kelechi and Babatunde olatunde.

Others are : Waheed Adeyemi, Mr. Ediomi Jumbo, Mr. Henry valentine and Mr. Mebude Hammed.

The statement reads: “On behalf of young Nigerian professionals here, I write to convey my hearty congratulations to the Senate President on his emergence. We will continue to support him knowing that he is the best for Nigerians in times like this. The All Progressives Congress never made a mistake when it zoned the Senate Presidency to the South-South region”.

“In Nigeria, even the worst critics can attest that Akpabio is a performer. Right from his days as the governor of Akwa Ibom State to when he got appointed as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, he has always done his best to earn public confidence. Nigerians would not have asked for more”,

“For Tajudeen, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, history is fair to him. He holds the record as lawmaker who sponsored the highest number of bills in the 8th assembly between 2015 and 2019 and also sponsored record-breaking 74 bills out of which 21 were signed into law between 2019 and 2023. That alone shows you that he deserves the seat. He has been a selfless servant of the people,” he stated.

Recall that Senator Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas were sworn in as the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively on 13th June 2023.