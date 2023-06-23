Nigerian Press Council congratulates NGE President, Eze Anaba

Eze Anaba

THE Nigerian Press Council, has congratulated the new President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr. Eze Anaba.

A statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Francis Nwosu, sent to our correspondent yesterday, said,

“On behalf of the Management and Staff of the Nigerian Press Council, may I once more heartily congratulate you on your election to the exalted position of the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The Council scribe said: “With your landslide victory, there is no doubt that it was well-deserved. It is an attestation of your selfless services to the Guild and journalism profession.

“While we regard this as yet another call to service, we are confident that going by your pedigree and wealth of experience, you will continue to uphold the ideals of the profession.

Nwosu concluded, “We wish you and other elected officials of the Guild a fruitful, fulfilling and successful tenure in office.”