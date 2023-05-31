Nigerian mindset coach emerges research case study in US varsity

A United States-based Nigerian mindset coach, Dr Joseph Nantomah, also known as “The Black Mentor,” has become a case study in a thesis presented by an MSc student at Bowie State University, United States.

The thesis which was titled, “Identify a successful entrepreneur. Do you believe luck played a role in their success? Why or why not?”, addressed critically with facts using Dr Joseph Nantomah, also known as African Real Estate Investor in the US, as a case study to defend the argument that, success is due to determination, tenacity and hard work and not otherwise.

The paper submitted by Modupe Ade-Oni, the researcher, in the course Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Digital Business Strategy) in the program, Management and Information Systems (Information Assurance), at Bowie State University, Maryland, investigated and ascertained that success doesn’t just come to people, without them putting in the necessary work and required effort.

In establishing and buttressing her argument she singled out Mr Joseph, a renowned philanthropist, who she described as her source of inspiration and motivation in the real estate investment and other interest-aligning sectors as stated in her presentation, and further sketched in her exploration of the verifiable conscious decisions, efforts and actions taken by him to be a successful entrepreneur and renowned mindset coach cum mentor.

In favour and support of her argument, that luck plays no role in success, but deliberate efforts, she extensively underlined eight points attributed to Dr Nantomah, not streamlined to the intentional steps and actions executed that have risen him from small to stardom as now a serial entrepreneur, global mindset coach, philanthropist and multiple awards winner.

Her dissertation is acknowledged to be factual and authentic owing to the validity that The Black Mentor has made tremendous feats and impacts in the real estate industry and society at large, and has also been recognized globally by different prestigious bodies and organizations for his excellence and exceptionality; to remark, in March 2023 he was decorated by the American Heritage University of Southern California, United States, as a Doctor of Real Estate Education, and currently a record holder as the first African Real Estate Investor in the USA to be featured in The Wall Street Journal, in commendation of his unmatched prowess in real estate.