Nigerian lady emerges as best graduating student in Chinese university

A young Nigerian woman, Ifeoma Amuche has emerged as the best graduating student at South West University, Chongqing, China.

Amuche was the best out of more than 9,500 students, and as a result of her great feat, was chosen on behalf of all the international students, to make a speech.

The young graduate disclosed this on her Twitter handle on Thursday, as she dedicated her success to Nigeria and her hometown, Oko.

“Out of 9500+ graduates, I was the only international student selected to give a speech on behalf of all graduates, I’m so honoured. I’m here for Nigeria, I’m here for my hometown Oko,” she tweeted.

Reacting to Amuche’s success, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) said Nigerians bear marks of success around the globe.

“VIDEO: Nigerian Student Ifeoma Amuche emerges best graduating student in South West University, China. Hear her deliver a speech on behalf of international students. Nigerians bear the mark of success anywhere! We are Nigerians and we are Champions,” NOA wrote.