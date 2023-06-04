Nigerian gospel music minister Somy Ohuabunwa reflects on remarkable journey to fame

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Nigerian gospel music minister and songwriter, Somy Ohuabunwa, recently celebrated her 31st birthday, reflecting on her remarkable journey from a young church choir member to a renowned artist with over 100 songs to her credit.

“When I look back at my journey so far, I can’t help but be grateful for how far God has brought me,” Somy said in an interview.

“I started singing in the children’s choir in my local church in Atlanta, Georgia, and now, I have a global platform to share my music,” she added.

Despite her father’s insistence on prioritizing education, Somy found success in both law and music, amassing a devoted global following with her soul-lifting and spirit-filled compositions.

Somy said, “I remember when I told my parents that I wanted to pursue music, my father was emphatic about the importance of completing my education before pursuing my

musical aspirations.

“He believed that education was the key to success, I agree with him and obeyed him wholeheartedly but I knew that music was my passion.”

Somy launched her music ministry, in December, 2021 with the release of her

debut single, “Onye’m no na obi ya” which deeply touched the

hearts of listeners, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with in the gospel

music scene.

Her dedication to music and subsequent releases has seen her achieve remarkable feats in the gospel music industry, earning her a place among Nigeria’s most celebrated gospel artists.

“I am grateful for the support of my fans and the opportunities that have come my way. I hope that my music can continue to inspire and uplift people all over the world,” said.

Born in June 4, 1992 as Chisom, the second child and only daughter

of Chief and Mrs Felix Ikechukwu Orakwue of Unubi in Nnewi-South LGA of Anambra, Somy attended Queen’s College in Yaba, Lagos, before pursuing a degree in Law at

Middlesex University, England where she graduated with a First Class Degree in Law.

Somy furthered her

studies at the Nigerian Law School in Lagos, and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar before wholeheartedly embracing her passion for

music.

She is married to Mr. Golden Ohuabunwa, the

youngest child of the renowned pharmacist and politician, Mazi Sam

Ohuabunwa of Atani, Arochukwu in Abia state.

Somy’s journey serves as a source of inspiration to many young Nigerians who aspire to make a mark in multiple fields, proving that with determination and hard work, anything is possible.