Nigerian artist Ric Coker drops EP ‘Jewel Gem’

The Nigerian music scene is buzzing with excitement as rising artist Godwin Eric Amede, professionally known as Ric Coker, unveils his latest EP, “Jewel Gem.” Hailing from the vibrant South-South region of Nigeria, this independent artist has been making waves with his unique sound and undeniable talent.

Originating from humble beginnings in Benin City, Ric Coker’s musical journey started at a tender age. Overcoming the challenges of his neighborhood, he captured the hearts of listeners with his remarkable musical prowess and captivating performances. With the release of his debut single, Ric Coker quickly garnered attention, following it up with a string of hits like “Important Personal,” “My Town Girl,” “Reggae and Blues,” and “My Mind.”

Despite his immense talent, Ric Coker remains an underrated artist within the Nigerian music industry. However, the ambitious musician is determined to prove his worth and cement his place among the country’s top musical talents. Through his social media handle, @riccoker_, he recently announced the impending release of a highly anticipated single, teasing fans with the promise of an unforgettable musical experience.

Finally, on the 16th of June, 2023, Ric Coker unveiled his much-awaited EP, “Jewel Gem.” This remarkable project showcases the artist’s versatility and creative genius, blending various genres to create a cohesive and captivating body of work. “Jewel Gem” serves as a testament to Ric Coker’s growth as an artist, as he fearlessly explores new musical territories and pushes boundaries.

The EP’s tracks transport listeners on an extraordinary musical journey, each one meticulously crafted to leave a lasting impact. With “Jewel Gem,” Ric Coker aims to captivate audiences both within Nigeria and beyond. His dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to his craft shine through, making it clear that Ric Coker is an artist destined for greatness.

While Ric Coker’s talent continues to rise to prominence, he remains grounded and focused on his musical aspirations. “Jewel Gem” is merely the beginning of an exceptional journey for this gifted artist, and it won’t be long before his name becomes synonymous with success in the Nigerian music industry.