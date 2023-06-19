Nigerian Army to enhance security operation –GOC

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Olufemi Akinjobi, says the army has adopted realistic training that will enhance its operations against insecurity.

The GOC stated this at the 1 Division Operation planning cadre for officers within the 1 Division Area of Responsibility on Monday in Kaduna.

The five days training has brought together participants of the ranks of Captains to Colonels in the 1 Division area of responsibility.

Akinjobi said the workshop was organised to refresh the personnel on the various aspects of operations planning process in order to enhance their skills and improve their capacity in single and joint service operations planning process.

“In line with the Chief of Army Staff vision which is a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned Missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria,’’ said Akinjobi.

According to him, warfare has become increasingly complexed due to changes in the nature of threats and advancement in technology.

He said further that the armies the world over are continually engaged in training and capacity building to enable them surmount emerging security challenges.

“The NA equally recognises these changes and therefore seeks to develop capacity through realistic training that will enhance its operations, “he said.

Akinjobi said 1 Division experiences in Birnin Gwari, Falgore, Kagara and other forests, as well as other experiences in other area of operations in the division, had helped in garnering useful lessons and identified gaps in the conduct of their operations.

He said, 1 division operations planning cadre for 2023 was expected to explore ways of building on existing efforts by the Division to meets its operational needs in the areas of warfare and operations planning, military decision making process, intelligence preparation of the battle space and logistics in operational planning amongst others.

He urged the participants to have an open mind in order to derive maximum benefits from the Cadre.

The GOC appreciate the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, for providing the resources for this Cadre and for his exemplary and inspiring leadership, support and motivation to this Division, which has also aided the successes recorded so far in our operations.