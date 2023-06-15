Nigeria students win grand prize at ICT competition global finals

By Godwin Oritse

The innovative prowess of Nigerian students was once again recognized on the global stage as teams from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) and University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) emerged victorious at the Huawei ICT Competition 2022/2023 Global Final held in Shenzhen, China.

The competition, now in its seventh edition, saw participants from over 36 countries showcase their talent in various tracks such as innovation, network, and cloud.

In a remarkable achievement, the Nigeria Innovation Team from ABU secured the prestigious Grand Prize in the Innovation Track, while Nigeria Network Team 1 from UNIPORT clinched the first prize in the Network Track.

Additionally, Nigeria Cloud Team 1 from ABU showcased their excellence by securing the first prize in the Cloud Track, with Nigeria Cloud Team 2, also from ABU, earning the second prize.

Notably, the ABU-based Nigeria Innovation Team was the sole overseas winner among the 13 Grand Prize recipient teams.

The Huawei ICT Competition, which commenced in 2015, has become a global platform for nurturing talent in the field of information and communication technology.

This year’s competition attracted over 120,000 students from 2,000 universities and colleges worldwide, with only 146 teams from 36 countries making it to the highly competitive final round. Held from May 24th to May 27th at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, the event provided participants with the opportunity to showcase their skills and collaborate with like-minded individuals from around the world.

Over the years, the ICT competition has made a significant impact in Nigeria, with the country’s students consistently demonstrating their abilities. Since its introduction in 2018, Nigeria has participated in four sessions of the competition, achieving notable success. The country secured the grand prize in both the network track and cloud track in the 2019/2020 edition, followed by another grand prize in the network track in the 2021/2022 edition. This year, the Nigeria Innovation Team’s victory in the Innovation Track further solidifies the country’s reputation as a hotbed of technological talent.

Expressing her delight and appreciation for the competition, Jimoh Maryam Ololade, a member of the winning ABU-based Nigeria Innovation Team, shared her impressions of the vibrant city of Shenzhen, China. She marveled at the city’s rapid development, innovative spirit, and its position as a global tech hub. Ololade described the competition as a remarkable experience that showcased the passion, creativity, and talent of all participants. She attributed their team’s success to the collective dedication, hard work, and support from individuals such as Professor Mohammed Muazu, their instructor Mr. Aliyu Elayo, professors, and lecturers from ABU’s Faculty of Engineering & Law, as well as Huawei Nigeria.

Professor Owunari Georgewill, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, lauded the achievement of Nigeria Network Team 1 and encouraged other faculties to follow suit, bringing honor to the university. The success of Nigerian teams in the global ICT competition reflects the growing prowess of the country’s educational institutions and their commitment to nurturing talented individuals.

Haijun Xiao, the President of Global Partner Development and Sales Department of Huawei Enterprise Business Group, emphasized the company’s commitment to talent development. He stressed the importance of technical skills and capabilities in building a digital economy and expressed hope that the competition would cultivate more ICT talents for each country and region.

Huawei, a leading global supplier of information and communication technology infrastructure and smart devices in over 170 countries, has been operating in Nigeria for over 24 years.

As the Nigerian students bask in the glory of their triumph at the Huawei ICT Competition 2022/2023 Global Final, their success serves as a testament to the immense talent and potential that exists within the country. The competition not only provides a platform for students to showcase their skills but also fosters international collaboration and knowledge exchange. With Huawei’s continued commitment to nurturing talent and advancing technology in Nigeria, the future looks promising for the country’s digital landscape, and the nation’s students are poised to make even greater strides in the field of ICT.