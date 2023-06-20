Nigeria on the brink, needs miracle to survive — Rev Okotie

A former presidential candidate Rev. Chris Okotie has insisted Nigeria is on the brink and needs a miracle to survive the current political ‘criminality and the travesty of the electoral-social etiquette’.

Speaking for the first time since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in, Okotie expressed concern that Nigeria was driving towards the precipice.

In a statement titled, “My Vision of a New Nigeria” to mark his 64th birthday, issued in Lagos by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, he said, “It is hubristic naivety to envisage the emergence of a new Nigeria from a moribund political cocoon corrupted by duplicity, political criminality and the travesty of the electoral-social etiquette.

“The current presidential system of governance has again manifested itself as a hydra-headed monstrosity. No matter the outcome of the adjudications of the cases brought before Nigeria, by opposing political parties, nothing tangible will be achieved under this debilitating system.

“We must be willing and courageous enough to abandon this circadian rhythm of political disaster and leadership deficit. I am fully persuaded that aboriginal democracy is the only way forward. Let us make hay while the sun is still shining. To do otherwise is tantamount to mindless illogicality and clueless ineptitude.

“At sixty-four, I envision Nigeria standing on the brink of the River Jordan anticipating an Aquarian miracle to facilitate our entry into the Promised Land. The God of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and Nigeria will make a way where there seems to be no way. He has heard our cry. He is faithful. Delay is no denial.”