Nigeria ‘ll be breeding ground for sports stars – Odegbami

Odegbami

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ex-Nigeria international, Segun Odegbami has disclosed that the quality of sports academies across the country will turn Nigeria into a breeding ground for future sports stars.

Speaking at a two-day retreat for teachers and students of Lanreleke Sports Academy, Ileogbo, Osun state on Thursday, he said the sports academies around the country are performing excellently, creating enabling environment for breeding talents.

According to him, “We must concentrate on developing young stars, not just in football but in sports generally to become the best that they can be.

“With the present rate that quality sports academies spring up and handle children in both sports and education, in no distant time, Nigeria will be a breeding ground for future sports talents.

“We will be like Brazil and Jamaica, that export talents to Europe in football and athletics, but unlike the two countries, we will be exporting talents in various sports.” He concluded