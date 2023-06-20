Nigeria Learning Passport generational opportunity to transform education in Nigeria —UNICEF

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has described the Nigeria Learning Passport, NLP, as a one-in-a-generation opportunity to transform education in Nigeria.

The global organisation urged all stakeholders in the education sector to key into the digital initiative and take it to the hard-to-reach areas and communities in the country in order to scale up child education in the country.

The Education Specialist, UNICEF Field Office, Enugu, Dr. Agatha Nzeribe stated this during a one day media strategy meeting for media practitioners from Benue, Enugu and Cross River states to determine the key initiatives on

how to achieve uptake of NLP in communities, schools, Local Government Ares, LGAs, hard to reach areas, and for all persons living in difficult circumstances.

Nigeria Learning Passport is an online e-learning platform with mobile and offline capability that enables continuous access to quality education. It was launched in 2022 by the Federal Ministry of Education and UNICEF with the main objective of creating access to bridge the gap to quality learning opportunities for young learners and encourage enrolment across the country.

Dr. Nzeribe identified limited quality education in language children understand, lack of quality curriculum and learning materials as well as lack of qualified and well trained teachers to support provision of quality education among others as some of the challenges facing education in the country.

She noted that the NLP which provides an easily accessible digital learning platform “is the key to the future and without it you are as good as an illiterate.”

According to her, “with the NLP you do not have to go to the classrooom to become educated and to attain any level of education you desire. We can use it in early child education, youths and adolescence education.

“The NLP provides the opportunity for remediation, digital/remote learning, partnerships (private and public), community and parental engagements, integrated safe school services (education, health, WASH) which we must all key into to scale up education in the country.”

Also, the Communication Officer, UNICEF, Enugu Field Officer, Dr. Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe harped on the strategic role the media plays in social mobilisation and awareness creation advising that the media take the lead in mobilising Nigerians to key into the NLP.

She stated that “the essence of the meeting is to identify media networks in targeted three states of Enugu, Benue and Cross River states, and get them acquainted with the NLP’s operational mode and it’s potentials for educational advancement among young learners in the states.”

She charged the media to support the initiative through extensive reportage which she noted would turn around the fortune of the country in the education sector.

In his remark, the Director, Benue State E-Learning/Virtual Education and ICT, Mr. Francis Dera who noted the limitless opportunities that the NLP had brought in the education sector said Benue State had already keyed into the programme and assured UNICEF of the enrollment of the targeted users into the NLP platdorm before the end of the year.