Nigeria hosts 10th season of Power Forward youth devt programme

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

ExxonMobil, NBA Africa, and PanAfricare have launched the 10th season of the Power Forward youth development programme, which uses basketball to teach health literacy and life skills to Nigerian secondary school students.

The program kicked off with a basketball clinic for 200 youth ages 13-16 in Abuja, attended by Nigerian former NBA player and 2015 FIBA AfroBasket champion, Olumide Oyedeji, among others.

Since its inception in 2013, Power Forward has reached over 200,000 youth in Abuja.

Richard Laing, Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil affiliate companies in Nigeria, highlighted the significance of the programme in Nigeria.

“ExxonMobil’s Malaria Initiative works with non-profit partners and leading global health organizations to advance progress against the disease in malaria-endemic countries,” he said.

Laing emphasized that Nigeria accounts for more than one-quarter of the global burden of the disease.

Gbemisola Abudu, NBA Africa Vice President and Country Head for Nigeria, expressed excitement about the 10th edition of the Power Forward programme.

“With a focus on youth empowerment and development, we continue to use the transformative power of the game to equip our youth with the skills necessary to succeed on the court and in life,” Abudu said.

Dr. Patrick Adah, PanAfricare Nigeria Country Director, highlighted the programme’s impact.

“The youth in the project have continued to sensitize their peers and community members on the prevention of diseases of public health importance.

“Power Forward uses basketball to teach health literacy, including malaria prevention and personal hygiene, and life skills such as leadership, respect, and responsibility,” he said.

The Power Forward programme recently commemorated 2023 World Malaria Day with a Youth Summit and Malaria Basketball Exhibition Game.