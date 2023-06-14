Nigeria backs WPC on Energy transition, sticks to gas as fuel

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE Federal government of Nigeria has expressed commitment towards the implementation of its $410 billion Energy Transition Plan, ETP, targeted at achieving a cleaner nation through the utilization of natural gas.

The Plan is also aimed at complementing the initiatives of other stakeholders around the world, especially the World Petroleum Council, WPC, to make a more positive impact.

A source in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, who pleaded animosity because he was not permitted to speak, said: “The government is committed to Energy transition in order to achieve a cleaner environment. We shall do so through the use of our huge natural as a transition fuel because it is cleaner and easily available. We shall also continue to collaborate with other stakeholders, including the WPC.”

Similarly, the Principal Specialist (Energy and Climate) and Co-Head of the Energy Transition Office, (office of Vice President), Lolade Abiola, said of the $410 billion, about $10 billion would be spent yearly.



Speaking at the just-concluded Women in Energy Dialogue in Lagos, Abiola, said: “To achieve the ambitious goals of the ETP, substantial financial resources are required. Lolade revealed that approximately $410 billion would be needed over the lifespan of the projects, averaging around $10 billion per year. The ETO has been successful in mobilizing around $8.2 billion in financing commitments, with ongoing efforts to secure further funds.

“The aim is to connect businesses with financiers who are interested in supporting clean technology and low-carbon projects. The ETO also engages with the private sector, with over $17 billion of the funding targeted for private sector investments.

“In addition to the ETP, several market-shaping interventions have been introduced to encourage participation in energy transition projects, she added. These include the Nigeria Integrated Energy Planning Tool, the Universal Energy Facility providing financial incentives, the African Carbon Market Initiative for generating carbon credits, and the Africa Renewable Energy Manufacturing Initiative to attract investment and localize the renewable energy value chain.

“In 2021, Nigeria made history as the first African country to develop a comprehensive Energy Transition Plan (ETP) with the support of the UN Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL). Following its approval by Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council (FEC), the ETP has been adopted as a national policy.

“To drive its implementation, an Energy Transition Implementation Working Group (ETWG) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, and comprising key ministers has been established. The ETWG is supported by the Energy Transition Office (ETO), with resources provided by SEforALL and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).”

However, in a report obtained by Vanguard, the WPC, organisers of the World Petroleum Congress, expressed its determination to address energy transition issues this year, stressing that, “It is anticipated that the Strategic Programme will address topics such as energy transition challenges, energy security, diversity and inclusion, financial and business considerations, meeting energy requirements during the transition, as well as many other relevant subjects for the industry and society.



“World population is still increasing, and billions of people need to be brought out of energy poverty, requiring more energy in the future than today. Our challenge is to involve all stakeholders so that our energy transformation is responsible, reflects good governance and the needs of society, the climate, and the environment, leading to a reliable, economically viable, and sustainable energy future and a better world for all. This will be the Net Zero approach addressed at the Congress.”