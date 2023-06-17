Nigeria appeals to Saudi Authorities to increase its Hajj quota

Nigeria has appealed to the Saudi Arabian Government to increase its Hajj Pilgrims’ quota, in view of the increase in demand for Hajj seats from Nigerians wishing to undertake the religious journey.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Yahaya Lawal made the assertion during an interview at the Meeting of Organization Of Islamic Cooperation, (OIC), in Jeddah.

The Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, in the interview, updated the OIC Countries Delegates Permanent Representatives on the arrangements, efforts and facilities put in place for the 2023 Hajj.

Al-Rabiah highlighted Achievements so far reached in Hajj Development as carried out by the Custodians of the Two Holy Mosques. He said all skills and efforts will be geared towards the enhancement of the Hajj experience for the global 1.5 billion Muslim Community.

He equally stated the Nigerian Submission on the Authorities to include Nigeria in the Makkah Route Initiative, which at present seven Countries are on it.

Alhaji Yahaya said at present Nigeria is the fourth or fifth Country with the largest number of Pilgrims that participate in Umrah and Hajj exercises in the Kingdom, year in, year out.

The envoy further reiterated his earlier advice to Nigerian Pilgrims to be good ambassadors of their country and religion by being law-abiding and respecting laid down rules and regulations for ease of interaction while in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Holy and Spiritual Pilgrimage.

He enjoined Nigerian Pilgrims to make maximum use of Allah’s given opportunity to maximize their temporal and spiritual benefits of the Hajj exercise.

His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Lawal also called on the Pilgrims to diligently utilise facilities put in place to ensure their comfort, well-being and ease of performing the Hajj rites and other religious activities.