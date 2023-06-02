Nigeria Air: Reps summon Aviation Ministry Perm Sec

By Prince Okafor

Following the controversial unveiling of the new national carrier, Nigeria Air, with an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft, the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has summoned the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, Dr Emmanuel Meribole, to an emergency meeting over the project.

The committee, headed by Nnolim Nnaji, directed Meribole to come along with every document and personnel connected with the proposed national carrier.

Vanguard had reported that the Federal Government last Friday unveiled Nigeria Air, a development that created major uproar nationwide.

It was also gathered that Ethiopian Airline had repainted and rebranded one of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft which cost Nigeria N139.3 billion ($300m) for just the painting job.

However, in an invitation memo signed by the committee clerk, Bassy Edem, dated May 30, 2023, and referenced NASS/9/HR17/120, the committee invited those who had roles to play in the botched project.

The memo read: “Last Friday, May 26, 2023, the nation was awashed with viral reports and videos of the unveiling of the Nigeria Air project under very controversial circumstances.

”As committee of the parliament saddled with responsibility of oversighting the aviation sector of the economy, we deem it necessary to be fully briefed about the project.”