Niger will not tolerate corruption — Governor Bago warns

Gov. Bago

Niger will not tolerate corruption or sharp practices in the state’s local government administration, the deputy governor, Mr Yakubu Garba, said in Minna on Tuesday.

He spoke as a representative of Gov. Umaru Bago while declaring open a three-day workshop for the 25 procurement and store officers of local government councils of the state.

Garba called on chairmen of the 25 local government councils in the state to ensure that procurement officers operated within extant laws of local government administration.

“They must adhere to procurement laws and ensure due process is followed in all procurement processes because we will ensure zero tolerance for corruption or any form of sharp practice.

“It will no longer be business as usual; we will not continue to do things as they were before; we must do things in accordance with the law,’’ Garba said.

Permanent Secretary at the Local Government Service Commission, Mr Nuhu Ngaski, had earlier said the workshop was to enhance participants’ knowledge and skills in procurement planning and store management.

In his remarks, the Commission’s chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Dabban, explained that the creation of procurement units and the appointment of officers to handle their affairs were to ensure transparency, accountability and adherence to procurement laws.

In a goodwill message, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, advised council chairmen to carry their procurement officers along in procurements for transparency and accountability.

The workshop was organised by the Niger State Local Government Service Commission.

It has: “Efficient procurement, optimal planning and effective store management – Enhancing service delivery through capacity-building for local government procurement, planning and store officers’’ as its theme.