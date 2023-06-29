Niger Govt set to host a groundbreaking ‘National Green Summit in Q4 of 2023’

Gov. Bago

Alhaji Abubakar Usman, Secretary to the State Government, has announced that Niger State will be hosting the inaugural National Green Summit sometime in Q4 of 2023.

This is in efforts to boost agriculture development, youth engagement, innovation, and agroforestry towards the state’s green economy agenda to further improve the economic development of the state.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago in an effort to reposition Niger state for the sustainable socioeconomic development, has constituted a committee, the “Niger State Committee on Green Economy” (NSCGE) to review existing policies and aligning with state level policy, programs and project implementation within and beyond 2023-2027 governance window as well as ensuring that there is wide consultation in the process of greening the state’s economy.

This committee has been charged with the responsibility of organizing the upcoming summit which will serve as a pivotal platform for unveiling the Niger State Blueprint on Green Economy. This comprehensive roadmap will guide the efforts of the State Government in achieving a sustainable and prosperous Niger for all.