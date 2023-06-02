Niger Delta Youths congratulate Tinubu on his Inauguration

..tasks him on NDDC

Youths from the Niger Delta region under the auspices of Niger Delta Youth Council Worldwide (NDYC) have congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a successful swearing-in ceremony and assumption of office as the 16th democratically elected president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message signed by the trio of Engr. Jator Abido, National Coordinator, Comrade Kede Michael, National Secretary and Engr. Bekes Apere, BOT, NDYC, the group expressed optimism that with the successful swearing ceremony, there is renewed hope in the Nigerian project and prayed to God to fill Mr. President with wisdom, insight, the health of mind and sound judgement.

“Mr President, your victory at the polls and successful inauguration are watershed moments in the history of our country. As law-abiding citizens and patriotic citizens, we supported your journey to the presidency and we shall continue to stand by you even as you assume office. Our prayers and thoughts are with you as you undertake the onerous task of leading the most populous black nation on earth. Our region as you know is besieged with a lot of challenges but we’re confident in your ability to address these challenges and chart the way forward towards restructuring and true federalism”.

The youth group also appealed to Mr. President not to yield to the shenanigans of politicians regarding the status quo in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), adding further that the current Managing Director (MD), Chief Samuel Ogbuku, management and the Board of the Commission are dedicated and focused sons and daughters of the region who must not be pushed out until they complete their well-deserved tenures.

“Over a long period of time Mr. President, the NDDC was hijacked and plundered by very selfish and self-seeking individuals from the region. Through our determined struggles, NDDC has gotten a Board and management team that reflects our wishes and they’re doing excellently. Although we are not unaware of the schemes of desperate individuals, our appeal is that you should work with closely with the current MD Chief Samuel Ogbuku, and the Board of the Commission to bring about the much-desired change the Niger Delta region desperately needs for peace, security and development of not just the region but Nigeria at large”, the statement added.

While commending the 9th National Assembly for approving the budget of NDDC and confirming state representatives of the NDDC for Delta, Chief Bernard Okumagba, of his Edo counterpart, Mr Patrick Aisowieren and Chief Chidiebere Uchegbu of Imo State respectively, the group applauded the MD Chief Samuel Ogbuku of NDDC for his passion and determination as he strives towards ensuring that the Niger Delta is developed and repositioned as an investment and tourism hub in Nigeria with the potential for rapidly growing the nations Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and raising individual standard of living.

Part of the statement reads, “the MD, Chief Samuel Ogbuku has demonstrated uncommon talent and capacity to lead one of the most complex Commissions with a vast mandate. It is therefore our duty as people of the Niger Delta to queue behind him ( Chief Samuel Ogbuku) and give him all the support he needs to succeed as his success is our success. With the forensic audit done and the status of abandoned and ongoing projects known, it’s just a matter of time before the region wear a new face and enjoys real and sustainable development befitting of its oil-producing status”

The statement finally called on Mr. President to as a matter of national urgency work towards revamping the three already existing refineries in the country to ensure the steady supply of petroleum products in the wake of his bold and courageous decision to remove subsidies on petroleum products. This according to the group, will “develop not just the nation but also the local economies of the communities they are sited, create more jobs and building the skills of Nigerian youths in the petroleum sector for even global jobs”