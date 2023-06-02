Niger Delta group says political opposition behind attacks on Ndiomu

Ndiomu

By Fortune Eromosele

Niger Delta Integrity Group, NDIG has linked media attacks on the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), to supporters of political opposition.

NDIG Convener, Dr. Boma Horsfall, in a statement, accused those who worked against President Bola Tinubu at the February 25 presidential polls of being behind the recent blackmail of Ndiomu, insisting that their actions were not altruistic but “grossly a show of their anger at the emergence of Tinubu as the President of Nigeria.”

Horsfall said that the reasons adduced by the faceless group against the person of Ndiomu and his leadership were baseless, frivolous and a concoction of fairy tales and primitive.

The statement read: “They should therefore shut their mouths and bury their heads in shame, as it is now crystal clear that the reason why they want Ndiomu out is because he has refused to do their criminal bidding.

“It is sad that the region has become a warehouse of falsehood and self-denial. Those affected by BVN issues are encouraged to look for lawful means to clear their names, as the NDIG will not hesitate to publish the names of these contractors and sponsors soon if they don’t desist from spreading falsehood.

“The NDIG commends General Ndiomu on the recently launched Cooperative Scheme, and considers it one of the best ways to create windows of opportunities for youths in the region.”

The statement added that Ndiomu who is fondly regarded as the ‘People’s General’ is “widely loved and accepted across the region.”