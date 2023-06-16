Niger-Delta group demands NDDC’s removal from ministry

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

A coalition of Niger Delta groups and activists has called for the removal of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The group also advocated for a forensic audit of the NDDC, the office of the Presidential Adviser on Niger-Delta, and the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

During a protest march in Abuja on Thursday, the spokesman of the group, Mr. Maximus Harcourt-White, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s demonstrated leadership qualities and commitment to the Niger Delta region.

However, he emphasized the need for urgent action to address the issues and mismanagement that plagued the NDDC under previous administrations.

Harcourt-White said, ‘We, therefore, urge Your Excellency to, as a matter of urgency, remove the NDDC from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, where unhealthy political bickering and civil service bureaucracy have greatly whittled its impact on our people and our land, and domicile it with the Presidency, where it was previously located. This will afford Mr. President the ability to pay keen interest in the affairs of the commission, as well as enhance its productivity as regards the set objectives and establishment values.

“For transparency and accountability, we call for a forensic audit and investigation of the office of the Presidential Adviser on Niger-Delta and Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, as well as the NDDC, to track the monies appropriated to these offices and the expenditure. This will set Mr. President’s administration apart and strengthen the faith of the Nigerian people in his administration’s effort to check corruption and financial impropriety.”

The coalition also called for the removal of Major Gen. Barry Ndiomu as the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

They urged the President to appoint someone with the requisite qualifications, to make the program more people-oriented and effective in addressing the region’s challenges.

The coalition expressed their support and loyalty to the President as he takes up the responsibility of addressing the country’s challenges, promising solidarity as he addresses their concerns and requests related to the Niger Delta region.