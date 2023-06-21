N’Golo Kante joins Karim Benzema at Al Ittihad

N’Golo Kante has completed his move to Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad where he would team up with France teammate, Karim Benzema.

The midfielder leaves Chelsea after a largely succesful seven years at the club where he won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup among other laurels.

Kante signed a four-year deal for the Saudi side which will see him reportedly pocket €100million (approximately £85.5m) plus image and commercial rights over the course of his four-year deal.

It’s understood the 32-year-old will be unveiled as an Al Ittihad player in July.

Kante becomes the latest big name to leave Europe for Saudi Arabia, which was spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo when he joined Al Nassr in January.

Benzema joined reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad earlier in the summer, while Wolves midfielder is set to complete a move to Al Hilal.