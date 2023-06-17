NGE: We’re ready to work with you, Govs Eno, Diri tell Anaba

Eze Anaba

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Umo Eno, has congratulated the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Eze Anaba on his emergence as the new President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE.

Mr. Anaba emerged victorious at the 2023 National Biennial Convention of the Guild held in Owerri, Imo State, after polling 250 votes to defeat his opponent, Bolaji Adebiyi, formerly of ThisDay Newspapers, who scored 81 votes.

In a congratulatory message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Umo Eno said, “I am pleased with your overwhelming victory, which is a testament to the trust and professional judgement your colleagues and peers have in you.

“We are heartened by your avowed commitment to continue to promote press freedom and objective reportage, and we stand ready to work collaboratively with you and your Executive Committee to advance the cause of journalism in Nigeria.

“Once again, on behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, I congratulate you”!

Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri also congratulated Mr. Anaba saying his victory was well deserved and prayed for a fruitful and impactful tenure.

The message read, “On behalf of the Bayelsa State Governor, His Excellency Senator Douye Diri, I congratulate you on your election as president of the Nigeria Guild of Editors.

“Your victory is well-deserved just as we pray that your tenure will be fruitful and impactful.

“Congratulations again.”