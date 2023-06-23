NGE President: Gov Mutfwang congratulates Eze Anaba

Eze Anaba

By Henry Ojelu

The governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang has congratulated the Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Eze Anaba on his emergence as the President, Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE.

In a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, the governor hailed the maturity, professionalism and tolerance exhibited by the Guild during its election at the Biennial Convention in Owerri, Imo State, and commended the peaceful conduct of the members.

He described the Guild as the corner stone and gate keepers that shape positive narratives of government policies and happenings that concern Nigerian citizens and the nation.

The governor noted that the biennial convention that saw the emergence of the new leadership as a milestone in the history of the pen profession in Nigeria.

He recalled with nostalgia the immense contributions of NGE and the journalism profession to the growth and sustainable democracy in Nigeria and admonished them to uphold their code of conduct as their guiding principle.

Mutfwang, while congratulating the new leadership of the NGE, urged other unions in the media industry such as the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, and the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPA, to emulate the gesture and imbibe similar ethos of internal democracy so as to shining lights in the country.