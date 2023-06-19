NGE President: Atiku, Saraki, Oyebanji, Sanwo-Olu congratulate Eze Anaba 

By Dapo Akinrefon, Olasunkanmi Akoni & Rotimi Ojomoyela

FORMER Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar; Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, and his Lagos State counterpart, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, congratulated the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Eze Anaba, on his election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE.

Anaba emerged as the new president of the Guild at the election, held during the NGE National Biennial Convention, in Owerri, on Friday.

He polled 250 votes to defeat his only opponent, Bolaji Adebiyi, who scored 81 votes.

Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, specifically felicitated with the newly elected President of the NGE, Eze Anaba and other officials of the Guild.

Atiku noted that the theme of this year’s NGE conference titled: Post 2023 Election: Promoting Professionalism For Enhancement Of Democracy And Good Governance, is a reflection of the mandate of the NGE as gatekeepers of the media, to ensure that democracy thrives in the country.

The said: “The theme of the National Biennial Convention was germane.

“The huge attendance, arguably the highest in the history of the conference, is an indication of the priority that the editors attach to the task of pulling Nigeria out from the brink.

“To this end, I am happy that the media in Nigeria is still a partner in progress as far as the fight for deepening democracy is concerned.

“I will urge the newly elected president and other executive members of the NGE to continue keeping focus on safeguarding democracy as a tool for rallying citizens to development.”

Build on achievements of your predecessors—Oyebanji

Also, Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said Anaba’s election as NGE President offered him an opportunity to build on the achievements of his predecessors who worked hard to take the Guild to great heights.

He also congratulated the Guild for a rancour-free election.

Describing Anaba as a thoroughbred professional with extensive experience and contact, Oyebanji urged the new NGE President to deploy his wealth of experience in strengthening the Guild and taking it to greater heights.

He also congratulated other NGE executive members elected at the convention, stressing that their election has placed them in good stead to make history for themselves and contribute to the growth of the media industry as one of the pillars of democracy in Nigeria.

The Governor charged the new NGE leadership to collaborate with other media bodies in Nigeria to ensure adherence to the code of ethics of the media profession.

Your election is well deserved—Sanwo-Olu

Similarly, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, said that the election of Mr Anaba as President of the NGE will contribute positively to the media industry and the country.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Gboyega Akosile, described Anaba’s victory as a testament to the trust and belief his colleagues have in him and other executive members elected to steer the ship of the NGE for the next two years.

He said: “The election of Mr Eze Anaba as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors is deserving, considering his experience, commitment, and long years of service in the media industry and NGE in particular.

“He is a seasoned journalist and media manager with a proven track record of excellence in journalism. I believe his election as President of the NGE will contribute positively to the media industry.

“I want to urge the President and other executive members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors to bring their wealth of experience to bear in strengthening the media industry, particularly the journalism profession, working with other stakeholders to wage a war against fake news, which is threatening the social fabric of our society today.

“I also want to appeal to the new NGE executives to see their new leadership positions as a crucial assignment for the press to be more circumspect and developmental in its role as the watchdog of society.”

Eze’s exco assuming office at a crucial juncture in our nation’s evolution —Saraki

On his part, Saraki said: “It is with great pleasure that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr Eze Anaba, and other members of the new executive.

“The new leadership of NGE is assuming office at a crucial juncture in our nation’s evolution, particularly with regard to the media’s role in ensuring good governance, transparency, and fostering democratic stability. It is crucial that the media persists in its pivotal role of ensuring that the dissemination of information is not just accurate but also precise, timely, and balanced.”