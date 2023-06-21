NGE: NDLEA, Gen Ogunewe (rtd), Porter Novelli congratulate Eze Anaba

By Henry Ojelu & Dickson Omobola

LAGOS—-The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA; governorship candidate of Action Alliance, AA, in Imo state, Major General Keonyemere Ogunewe, retd, and strategic communications company, C&F Porter Novelli have congratulated the Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Eze Anaba on his emergence as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohammed Marwa, yesterday wished Mr. Anaba and other newly elected executives of the guild a successful tenure in office.

He commended the conduct of the NGE election, saying the sense of sportsmanship demonstrated by Anaba and his opponent, Bolaji Adebiyi was exemplary.

According to Marwa, Anaba’s margin win at the election that produced the current leadership of the NGE is no doubt a confirmation of his acceptability and popularity among his colleagues.

He stated, “The NGE continues to position itself as a paragon of democratic practice in the conduct of its elections, which have always been rancour-free and yielded quality leadership.

“Your antecedent as a thoroughbred professional is an assurance that the affairs of the all-important NGE are, once again, in a pair of safe hands.

“On behalf of officers, men and, women of NDLEA, kindly accept my congratulations and convey the same to the newly-election executive members of NGE,” he said.

Marwa noted that the NDLEA appreciates the support from the media, especially from members of the editors’ guild, who have given impetus to the agency’s renewed push against illicit drugs.

He stated, “Your solidarity and that of other editors have given us a pathway to the public and facilitated the attainment of the crucial goal of catalysing social action against the scourge of illicit substances.

“We are confident that the new leadership of the guild will further strengthen the existing cooperation, and we look forward to a robust partnership with the NGE under your watch.”

On his part, Major Ogunewe yesterday, said Eze Anaba’s emergence as NGE President indicated a new beginning for the nation and the media.

Ogunewe added that the process leading to the election was transparent, saying that the NGE showed that an election free of manipulations and vote rigging can be conducted in Nigeria.

He urged the new executives to see their election as a call to service, saying they must exemplify truth, justice, equity and hard work.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to congratulate Eze Anaba on your election as the president of the NGE. Your commitment and faith in service are exemplary and should be your guiding principles. We are proud of you. Congratulations.

“Every Nigerian of good conscience should be proud of the marks of true statesmanship demonstrated by the entire members of the NGE in the election. The keenness of the competition among the contestants and ability to stick to the issues while campaigning is a lesson to politicians and all Nigerians seeking elective offices.”

Similarly, strategic communications company, C&F Porter Nevelli wished Mr Eze and his new executives a successful tenure as they steer the affairs of the Guild.

A statement by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Rev. Canon Ajero said: “On behalf of the Board, Management, and Staff of C&F Porter Novelli, please accept our hearty congratulations on your recent appointment as the President, Nigerian Guild of Editors.

“Your expertise in marketing communications disciplines, and writing ethics, combined with your experience in diverse industries and sectors stand you in excellent stead to steer aright and preserve the traditions and standard of the journalism practice. Hence, we are confident that yours would be a sterling tenure.

“This is a well-deserved appointment and considering your track record, we know with you at the helm of affairs, a breath of fresh air will be infused into the Guild as you pilot it to greater heights.”