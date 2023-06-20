NGE Election: Imo guber candidate, Ogunewe congratulates Anaba

Governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in Imo state, Major General Lincoln Keonyemere Jack Ogunewe (Rtd) has congratulated Vanguard Newspapers editor, Eze Anaba on the transparent process leading to his election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

The Imo Guber Action Alliance (AA) candidate described the emergence of Anaba and other successful contestants, as a positive development for the media and the country.

In a statement from the United States of America where he is currently consulting on his mind to Reset Imo State urged the new exco to see their election as a call for more contribution in the making of a new Nigeria where truth, justice, equity, and hard work would be the watchwords.

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate Eze Anaba on your election as the president of the Nigeria Guild of Editors. Your commitment & faith in service are exemplary & should be your guiding principles. We are proud of you. Congratulations, he said.”

He recalled the noble role of the media at strategic points in Nigeria’s march to nationhood, urging contemporary practitioners to further dedicate themselves to the collective efforts at making the country a better place for all.

Anaba emerged as the new president after the election held during the NGE National Biennial Convention, held in Owerri, Imo capital, on Friday 16th of June, 2023. Eze polled 250 votes to defeat his only opponent, Bolaji Adebiyi, who scored 81 votes.

General Ogunewe (Rtd) enthused that the transparency of the processes leading to the new NGE officials, aligned with his dream of resetting Imo State.

He added that with the peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections, the NGE has shown that a new Nigeria, free from manipulations and vote rigging, is possible.

“Every Nigerian of good conscience should be proud of the marks of true statesmanship demonstrated by the entire members of the NGE in the election. He noted, “The keenness of the competition among the contestants and ability to stick to the issues while campaigning, is a lesson to politicians and all Nigerians seeking elective offices.”

Ogunewe charged the editors to recommit themselves in the search for an equitable Nigeria, adding that with the challenges of the country, all hands needed to be on the deck to pull the nation through.

Obi urged the journalists and other citizens not to lose hope in the country but to continue to contribute their quota in repositioning it.

The election was held in Owerri, the Imo State capital during the NGE’s National Biennial Convention.

Other positions contested were General Secretary won by Iyobosa Uwugiaren, Vice President East, Sheddy Ozoene, Social/Publicity Secretary, Charles Kalu, and Treasurer, Steve Osuji.

Also elected were seven Standing Committees including Oluwole Shogunle of NAN who clinched the position of West representative in the committee.

The result was announced by the Chairperson of the election committee, Maimuna Garba.