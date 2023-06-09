NGCC advocates standardised manufacturing sector; holds trade fair

By Rosemary Iwunze

The Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce, NGCC, has reiterated the need to build the Nigerian manufacturing sector into a modern and standardized industry that can favourably compete globally.

The NGCC noted that the absence of a strong manufacturing sector for export could be a setback to economic advancement as manufacturing is the future for Nigeria.

Accordingly, NGCC noted that it would be offering manufacturers in Nigeria opportunity to interface with best technologists, innovators and digital enthusiasts at EMO Hannover 2023 Trade show in September in Germany.

At a stakeholders’ forum in Lagos, the Director General of NGCC, Marilyn Rapu, said the fair which is one of the world’s leading trade fair for production technology taking place from 18 to 23, would showcase latest technological, strategic and organizational trends in international production.

With the theme “Innovate Manufacturing”, NGCC boss affirmed that there would be exhibitors from different countries manufacturing production technology value chain, all presenting a complete overview of the latest technology offerings.

She said: “It’s a production technology show. Small starts-up can join. Nigerian manufacturing sector need to upgrade in operations with the level of knowledge surge in the world. Germany over the years does support Nigeria in different ways especially – technologically. Participants would learn the latest trends, understand the challenges, network and find solutions to problems they are facing locally. A country without a strong manufacturing for export is a big problem, so manufacturing is the future for Nigeria” she assured.

Also speaking, the Project Manager (Nigeria) – Skilled workers For Africa- VDMA- initiative, Kayode Jegede, added that the fair involves every segment in the entire manufacturing ecosystem, hence it’s an avenue for indigenous manufacturers to learn, unlearn and relearn to boost efficiency and effectiveness in their respective sectors.

“It’s not only about the machines or hardware. It’s involves the knowledge, the skills, the processes, in the entire ecosystem in manufacturing. Germany is reputed for best manufacturing machines and facilities. It’s a learning fair, and you know ideas rule the world. So, manufacturers in different sectors in Nigeria are encouraged to key into this opportunity, they will never regret it” he noted.