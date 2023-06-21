Neymar’s girlfriend says PSG star can cheat on three conditions

Neymar and his partner Bruna Biancardi reportedly have three conditions that allow the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward to cheat.

Recall the couple are set to welcome a new child into their family, after announcing Biancardi’s pregnancy in April.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian attacker has been enjoying the off-season with trips around the globe with his partner.

However, it has emerged that the couple has an agreement in place that allows him to be unfaithful.

According to Em Off and The Daily Mail, there are three conditions in place for the PSG forward to cheat.

These include wearing a condom, keeping it discreet and not kissing the other participant on the mouth.

The Brazilian outlet claims that the Brazil international is allowed to flirt and have sex with other women.

This is despite his commitment to Bruna Biancardi, who he has been dating since 2020.

Neymar endured a difficult past season at the Parc des Princes amid injury issues and a frosty relationship with the club’s fans.

He featured 29 times across competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists.

However, he missed the Parisians’ last 14 games of the season after undergoing surgery on his ankle.