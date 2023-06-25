Neymar, girlfriend announce they’re expecting baby girl

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and girlfriend Bruna Biancardi have announced they are expecting a baby girl.

Neymar and Biancardi shared a gender-reveal video on Instagram showing that they are set to welcome a baby girl into the world.

“We were so looking forward to this moment,” Neymar wrote. “We can’t wait to meet you in person, DAUGHTER!”

The couple had in April announced that they are expecting their first child together.

However, the pair’s relationship seemed to have gone through a rough patch this week as Neymar took to social media to make a public apology to his significant other.

“I made a mistake. I made a mistake with you,” Neymar wrote. “I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the pitch. But I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and my friends. All of this affected one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following by my side, the mother of my child. It reached her family, which is now my family. This reached its intimacy in such a special moment as motherhood.”

While there is a certainty to his relationship, the 31-year-old professional future is still unclear with PSG willing to offload him this summer and a some European top clubs interested in snapping him up.