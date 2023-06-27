New York to Include Diwali – India’s festival of light – as public school holiday

New York City has announced its decision to include Diwali, the festival of lights, as an official public school holiday.

The Mayor of New York, Eric Adams made this announcement on Tuesday.

Adams noted that the decision was a significant step in response to the city’s recognition of the expanding South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities within its diverse population.

According to the 2021 American Community Survey, the Asian Indian population in the city has more than doubled since 1990, reaching approximately 213,000 residents.

Although it will not be designated as a public school holiday this year, as the lunar calendar has already been finalized.

City officials estimate that over 200,000 residents, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and some Buddhists, celebrate Diwali in New York City.

Adams emphasized the importance of reflecting the evolving demographics of the city, stating, “This is a city that’s continuously changing, continuously welcoming communities from all over the world.”

Meanwhile, to officially establish Diwali as a public school holiday, Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, must sign the bill, which was passed by the New York state legislature earlier this month.

Adams expressed confidence in Governor Hochul’s support, citing her previous hosting of a Diwali celebration last year.

Senator Joe Addabbo also expressed his gratitude for the unanimous support and bipartisan cooperation that led to the passage of the bill, acknowledging Assembly member Jenifer Rajkumar as a major advocate for the Diwali holiday.

This year Diwali will be celebrated on November 12, 2023.