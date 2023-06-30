New Service Chiefs: Over 100 Generals, Rear Admirals, Air Vice Marshals asked to voluntarily retire

By: Kingsley Omonobi ,- Abuja.

A little over 100 Generals in the Armed Forces of Nigeria comprising Major Generals, Brigadiers General and some Colonels have been told to proceed on retirement by the military authorities.

The signal which gave July 3, 2023, as the deadline for the officers to retire from the service, cuts across the Army, Navy and Air Force and follows the appointment of new service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu.

Those given the deadline to retire voluntarily include officers of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Courses 38, 37, and 36 and below.

The signal containing the ‘advice’ was dated June 26, 2023, and signed by Maj. General Y. Yahaya on behalf of the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj. General Christopher Musa.

The Defence headquarters stated that seniors of the new service chiefs must exit the military “in order to preserve and uphold the tenets of the military profession which values hierarchy and service discipline.”

Already, some affected officers who know the routine of such appointments and vacancies constraints that goes with the appointments have quietly stopped wearing uniforms, signalling their commitment to follow military tradition.

Affected officers of the armed forces have been directed to submit their retirement applications to their respective Service Headquarters not later than July 3, 2023 which is next week.

The signal reads: “It would be recalled that the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently appointed new CDS and Service Chiefs on 19 Jun 23.

“Consequently, I am directed to respectfully request Services to direct all officers with seniority on commission above that of NDA Regular Course 39 to submit their applications for voluntary retirement from Service with immediate effect.

“It is important that all officers whose officer cadet courses run seniority above that of the current Service Chiefs disengage from the Service.”

Already the pulling out ceremonies of the erstwhile service chiefs and coursemates of many of the generals affected have commenced with former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya bowing out last weekend.