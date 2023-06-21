New IGP, Egbetokun, vows to rid system of misconduct, corruption, abuse of power, others

…says his tenure’ ll be hinged on accountability, transparency, others

…says community policing’ ll form top priority

…vows to change recruiting system, training, equipping of officers

By Kingsley Omonibi, and Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

THE new Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun has vowed to rid the system of corruption, abuse of power and take necessary action against any form of misconduct from personnel of the Nigerian Police Force, NPF.

Egbetokun, who stated this at the official handing over ceremony, held, Tuesday, in Abuja, noted that the need to tackle corruption and abuse of power within the system came on the heels of the prolonged public deep-rooted concerns and grievances against the police.

He said: “I acknowledge our citizen’s deep rooted concerns and grievances against the police. It is no secret that the Nigeria police force has faced its fair share of criticism in the past. Instances of misconduct, corruption and abuse of power have eroded public trust. I am before you today to declare that such behavior will not be tolerated under my watch, and there will be proactive steps to instill discipline across the ranks.

“Accountability will be the cornerstone of my tenure as Inspector General of Police. I am committed to fostering a culture of professionalism, integrity, and respect within the police force.

“We prioritize new ways of recruiting, training and equipping our officers to ensure they possess the necessary skills and knowledge to carry out their duties effectively, efficiently and with excellence and this will do to the admiration of the people that we serve. To regain the trust of the Nigerian people. We will establish a robust internal system to investigate allegations of misconduct within the police force.

“We will hold accountable those who betrayed the public trust in us, ensuring that they face the full force of the law. Additionally, we will actively promote a working culture that will encourage officers and citizens alike to report instances of corruption or abuse they may witness.

“Our police force will be a beacon of integrity. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism and ethics. Henceforth every police officer will be selected not only for their skills, but also for their passion, compassion and empathy and commitment to public service.”

Furthermore, he vowed to provide adequate national security of lives and properties by putting in place feasible blueprints to commence sustainable and effective community policing.

Among other things he said plans are ongoing to ensure that welfare of officers is prioritized, adding that intelligence gathering, use of modern technology for swift response to issues would also be prioritized.

He said: “We will embark on an ambitious and visible program of community policing. We will recognize that the true measure of our success lies in the safety and well being of our communities. To achieve this, we will forge stronger ties between the police and the public fostering an environment of mutual trust and cooperation; regular citizen engagement and community interaction programs will create meaningful dialogue and collaboration opportunities.

“Change doesn’t happen overnight but with each step, we will be closer to a vision of a safe, inclusive and harmonious nation. I ask you to join hands with us to stand beside us as we navigate to the challenges that lie ahead.

“The fight against crime and insecurity will also be a top priority as well as the welfare of our officers. We will strengthen our intelligence gathering capabilities, bolster interagency cooperation and enhance our capacity to respond swiftly to imagine security threats. In the coming days and weeks. We will unveil plans and strategies to secure the nation and build enduring peace across our communities.

“We will be bold about this duty. We will also adopt a technology driven approach to law enforcement leveraging modern tools and techniques to assure the effective and efficient deployment of our resources.”

On his part, the former IGP, Usman Baba, officially who handed over to Egbetokun, said since his appoint as IGP in 2021, he has “positively changed the policing narratives of the country by laying out a well-articulated vision and mission objectives which I promised would define my leadership.”

He explained that his vision, during his time, was to modernize the environment in which police operate across the country in order to make them befitting and fit-for-purpose.

“As I exit the leadership of the Force today, I believe that I am leaving it better than I met it. I believe that I have added value to policing in Nigeria. I hold the firm conviction that steady progress has been made in all the components of my promise to change policing narratives and in our journey to restore the dwindling police primacy within the internal security architecture of the country” he added.