‘New Fela’, Portable declares self after bagging Artiste of the Year award 

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable has declared himself as the ‘new born Fela’ after bagging Artiste of the Year award at the 2023 Golden Stars Awards.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Monday to flaunt the award and unveil his self-declared title, ‘The New Born Fela’.

In one of the videos shared, Portable expressed his gratitude to his fans for their support while promising to bring home a Grammy Award.

Captioning the videos, the street-pop artiste wrote, The “Zazoo” star wrote:

“Akoi Grace. Ika of Africa. Kinimah Fajah Trending Artist of the Year. Portable Omolalomi newborn Fela. Wahala musician.

Big thanks to all my lovers outside Zazuu Akoi Million fans”.