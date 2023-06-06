New Desopadec Chairman vows to foster harmony, better working conditions at Inaugural board meeting

By Paul Olayemi

In a promising display of leadership and camaraderie, Barr John Obukowho Nani, the Chairman of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (Desopadec), convened the commission’s first board meeting today at their headquarters in Warri.

The gathering witnessed the Chairman’s impassioned speeches, outlining his commitment to resolving grievances and nurturing a harmonious environment within the organization.

In his address to the board members and staff, Nani who is the former Director for Finance and Administration in the board in the last administration said “We shall establish a dedicated grievances committee, ensuring that every staff member’s concerns are duly addressed. Rest assured, we will leave no stone unturned.”

With a determined stance, the Chairman emphasized that the new board would actively strive to eliminate any discord between the staff and the governing body.

“With our concerted efforts, the staff shall experience improved working conditions and consider Desopadec not merely as a workplace, but as a family,” Nani affirmed.

He reiterated that Desopadec belonged to everyone – the staff, the board, and most importantly, the oil-bearing communities. “None of us possesses superior ownership. We are privileged to serve, both as board members and as Desopadec staff. However, it is the oil-bearing communities that reap the greatest benefits. Only through peace can we fulfill their rightful demands,” he added.

Chairman Nani unveiled his inclusive strategy, stating, “We shall commence at the grassroots, engaging with the communities to ascertain their needs and desires. It is within the confines of available resources that we shall endeavor to meet their demands.” By prioritizing direct engagement, the Chairman aims to bridge the gap between Desopadec and the communities it serves.

Expressing gratitude, Chairman Nani extended his appreciation to the acting Managing Director and the entire staff for their warm reception.

Their unwavering support and enthusiasm were palpable as the board members were greeted with jubilant cheers, melodious tunes from a lively mobile band, and resounding applause. The staff members fervently praised the government for selecting individuals of integrity and benevolence to lead Desopadec, recognizing the potential for positive change under this new leadership.