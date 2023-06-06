New book, ‘Barbershop’ mirrors African societal ills

By Chris Onuoha

BARBERSHOP: “…I guess it is bad leadership. I don’t even know when things began to get bad. Life was so good back then. We would go for training in Europe, America, Asia for months and be paid for it …” “…Oh, life was good. But then, you young ones came along and we realised that things had changed. Back in the day, you wouldn’t be looking for a job after studying…”

To give it a shot from the above standpoint, Ikenna pushes our mind back to the pre and post-independent era in Nigeria when things were certainly good. One would say, however, that the demography of the academic community then was on the low, compared to now.

This suffice it to say that the assurance of readily available job and good living for the schooled was very existential, but down the line, things began to change for the worse.

It also points to the fact that integrity, sincerity of purpose, economic and human resources management was not as polluted and mismanaged compared to now. Also, positive attitudinal disposition in the society by all demography cuts across. And that has nothing to do with cultural or ethnic differences. Diversity was strength. Ethnocentric perception and divergent views never come to play.

The first drama, ‘Barbershop’ is a satirical play that tends to reveal the rot in the society through different characters, each representing a demography. Drawing views from the ensued analogy culled from the play, the author made a statement juxtaposing lives in different perspective. The character, ‘BJ,’ was full of life in the begining but was eventually caught up with the now reality.

“…But then, you young ones came along and we realised that things had changed…”

Change they say is a constant thing but the reality of change must be defined in a positive context. Change is good, but when negativity takes precedence, change becomes an anathema. Civilization in all sense was meant to impact and improve the way mankind lives and that is why evolving and innovative technology was actually meant to add value to life. But in reality, negativism seems to overrun the positive intent of evolving technology, thereby, casting a doubt on the real essence of change.

Naturally, when a seed is planted and germinated, it grows into produce and adds value to nature and life, but in the case of man, retrogression became inevitable. Certainly we would have expected the advancement of technology to positively impact life but man has come to groan and lament over its own inventions that have affected both life and ecosystem.

The play also showcases the dearth of unemployment among young graduates whose major purpose for academic pursuit was for better lives with good jobs. This is not as a result of a degrading ecosystem, but consequences of bad leadership and economic mismanagement coupled with wrong perception of life that stems from divisive ethnocentric views.

There is also an issue of societal morality in the leadership chamber. Proverbially, they say when the head is rotten; the entire body is bound to be affected. Such a scenario is what is playing out in the society today, giving precedence to corruption and bad leadership.

In the conversation between the banker, Bob Manuel and Libby, the young applicant, we were meant to understand that things are changing rapidly, the conversation exposed the pattern it occurs.

Bob Manuel tells Libby, “It doesn’t matter what you study… we only have to employ you and tell you what to do…” This is Nigeria and it is how the system works…”

Certainly, it is a total deviation from the expected norm, which is not absolute, anyway. However, the twist in the norm brought about the survival trend, that one can do anything to get rich or have a good living he desires regardless of career of study or profession preference.

This is actually what led to the hyper-corruption trend at all levels in the society. Integrity has been thrown to the woods, and that is why Libby as a graduate could settle for a chauffeur job to eke a living.

In the plotting, each and every character represents a segment of the society. From Barber to BJ and Libby who are at the receiving end of a corrupt system, to power brokers like Bob Manuel and Ogbuefi, the conventional businessman. And lastly, enters Osaro, the new breed of get-rich-quick phenomenon. The drama elucidates more interesting scenes towards the end, as it evolves into crescendo of fear, threat and consequences.

All the characters became suspects because of a confused system, excluding BJ and his wife who exited by sheer luck. No one escaped from the hands of the law enforcers except if proven innocent. The security agents whose integrity is also questionable comes to bear. The way and manner the personnel handled issues depict how rotten the system has been. It also tells how innocence has become expensive except it is negotiated. Innocence can easily turn to conviction when the suspect is financially poor. The message therein depicts how the system, as corrupt as it could be, has hounded innocent citizens and made culprits go scot free.

For the “People of the Soil” Ikenna’s intention is to reveal to the new generation of Africans what their ancestors passed through in the hands of the invaders from strange land.

Peace , security and tranquility in the hands of the ancestors was very cordial until ancestral identity was abused, debased and forceful relegated to the background.

The play depicts how organised African heritage, culture, judiciary and communal understanding thrived. It also exposed the uncommon ills that exited among heritage people and how wisdom of the elders creates common solutions to such challenges.

When the peace of the once serene heritage called Africa was invaded by foreign incursion ‘strangers from other land,’ things began to change. African ancestors paid a huge price for the sake of African unity which must not be ignored. But the most painful is that after efforts to safeguard the land from incursion, the new generation could not hold back such wit. Africa was mortgaged by force against its will. It should stand today, that Africa still remains a land of endowed resources which foreign incursion traded with deceit and obnoxious scheme to witch-hunt into obscurity.

In the two play, I see Ikenna’s pains and feelings about his heritage. It is also pains of every African who feels threatened in a foreign land.

Whether we like it or not, things have changed and it would take an elephant to pass through the eye of a needle to bring back sanity to the Nigerian system. The society has become heavily corrupt and integrity is at the mercy of judiciary. But however, honesty and good morals still thrive despite the endless struggle with immoral and imposing corruption.

Ikenna in this short plays, exhibits high sense of understanding the African society and its enormous challenges. Although, crafted in a hilarious pattern, the message is obvious.